Zelensky: Russia fired nearly 2,300 drones, 48 missiles and 1,600 aerial bombs in a week

Russia has fired about 1,600 guided aerial bombs, 48 missiles and almost 2,300 attack drones at Ukraine in just one week. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who indicated that the missiles were of various types, including ballistic ones.

“Almost every day there are deaths and injuries from these brutal strikes“, Zelensky said.

Four dead and 22 injured in Dnipropetrovsk region

Four people were killed and 22 were injured in Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Among the injured is an 11-year-old girl.

In Vinnytsia, a Russian drone hit a multi-storey apartment building. Six people were injured.

In Kharkiv, Russian forces initially attacked a construction hypermarket, and then launched a second strike on emergency services that arrived at the scene. Rescuers were injured in the second strike.

Damage to energy and civilian facilities

According to the Ukrainian president, thermal power plants, substations, coal mines, granaries, shopping centers and a postal terminal were hit overnight. Damage was recorded in nine regions.

Zelensky said that this was Russia's response to diplomatic efforts and the reduction of its international isolation. He stressed that in parallel with the negotiations, support for Ukrainian air defense should not be reduced.

Kiev insists on Patriot missiles and support for combat aviation

The Ukrainian president called on European partners to unblock the already agreed deliveries of interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems. He also demanded continued support for Ukrainian combat aviation, which is used against the “Shahed“ jet drones.

According to Zelensky, any defense package is especially important before winter, as it can help protect the civilian population and critical infrastructure.

Sources: ukrinform.ua