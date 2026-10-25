Attacks on Russian energy facilities anger Trump and deepen rift with Zelensky

Relations between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have deteriorated sharply over Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. According to Reuters, the dispute is already raising concerns in Kiev that it could affect US intelligence, military and political support for Ukraine.

The main conflict is related to attacks on Russian refineries and facilities related to the production and export of diesel fuel. On September 13, Trump publicly called on Zelensky to stop the strikes. A week later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was also concerned about oil supply disruptions involving U.S. companies.

Ukraine has refused to halt the operation, presenting it as one of its few possible responses to Russian missile and drone attacks. Moscow banned diesel exports in July due to shortages in its domestic market.

Trump links fuel dispute to sanctions

On October 9, Trump announced a deal to buy Russian diesel and temporarily allowed its export to the world market. The U.S. administration also lifted some of the sanctions restrictions against Russia that were introduced by a law signed in September.

The move provoked a sharp reaction from Kiev. Zelensky described him as "weak" and later said that he had been betrayed by the US president because of the deal with Moscow, the announced energy truce and restrictions on the use of the "Starlink" satellite system.

On October 11, Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to stop attacks on energy infrastructure. However, neither Kiev nor Moscow officially confirmed the existence of such an agreement. Ukrainian officials said Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities had continued.

“It is clear to everyone in Kiev that the goal is not a real energy truce, but an attempt to weaken Ukraine and give Russia a decisive advantage,“ said Surya Jayanti, a former U.S. representative and head of an energy company in Ukraine.

The dispute has affected intelligence and “Starlink“

Zelensky said that the Ukrainian military had been warned by U.S. officials that continuing the strikes could lead to a suspension of intelligence sharing. A U.S. official familiar with the situation denied that there had been increased pressure on Kiev.

“We don't need to put pressure on Zelensky. "If he wants to make a deal, he'll make one," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The restriction on access to the military version of Starlink has temporarily hampered Ukrainian drone operations and raised concerns about the country's ability to defend itself against Russian air strikes. Trump said he had asked Elon Musk to restore Ukraine's access to the system.

New talks are coming

Peace efforts continue, but so far without concrete results. On October 20, the Ukrainian side presented new proposals in Oslo, and Trump's envoy Jared Kushner repeated the demand that Kiev stop attacks on Russian refineries.

Zelensky said that representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the United States may meet in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November. This could be a preparation for a meeting of the leaders of the three countries. The last peace talks brokered by the United States took place in February.

The current crisis is built on long-standing tensions between Trump and Zelensky. In July 2019, the then-US president asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for military support. The conversation led to Trump's first impeachment.

Sources: reuters.com, investing.com, apnews.com