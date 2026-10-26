Strike on Zaporizhia injures two, Kiev issues alert

Two people were injured in a strike on Zaporizhia, which damaged private homes, cars and a commercial building. A fire broke out at one of the hit sites, acting regional governor Mikhail Semikin reported.

A 30-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were injured. Both were provided with the necessary assistance. According to Semikin, the consequences of the attack are still being determined.

„The attack damaged private homes, cars and a commercial building. A fire broke out at one of the hit sites," Mikhail Semikin said.

The strike was carried out against the backdrop of a nighttime air alert in Kiev and several Ukrainian regions due to a ballistic missile threat. The Kiev city military administration declared a red level of danger and urged residents of the capital to head to the nearest shelters. The Ukrainian Air Force also reported a ballistic threat.

Relief in Kiev, alert in other regions

At 03:47, the missile threat was declared lifted in Kiev. At the same time, the air alert remains in effect in some Ukrainian regions. The threat reports did not include any information about damage or casualties in the capital.

The information about the injured and destruction in Zaporizhia is preliminary, as local authorities continue to establish the full extent of the damage.

Sources: pravda.com.ua