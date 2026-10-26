Trump uses 9/11 against Michigan Democrat

Donald Trump is using the September 11, 2001, attacks to urge Michigan voters not to support Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. At a rally in Port Huron, the president called El-Sayed a "jihadist" and accused him of being affiliated with the "Muslim Brotherhood."

Trump compared the political battle against the candidate to the actions of the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, who resisted the September 11 hijackers. The plane crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, before reaching its intended destination in Washington, D.C. “Twenty-five years later, Michigan must stand up and fight like Todd to stop a jihadist,” Trump said.

The president was referring to Todd Beamer, a passenger on Flight 93 who fought off the hijackers and died in the crash. His father, David Beamer, also appeared on stage and urged the crowd to support Republican candidate Mike Rogers. He called El-Sayed and progressive Democrats the “enemy”.

No evidence of connection to “Muslim Brotherhood”

Trump's claim of a connection between El-Sayed and the “Muslim Brotherhood” is not supported by evidence. The Democrat, who could become the first Muslim in the United States Senate, rejects the accusations and attacks on his loyalty to the country.

“It is shameful to question my loyalty to America,” El-Sayed said during his final election debate with Rogers. He stressed that the Constitution guarantees all Americans the right to pray and practice their religion in the way they choose.

During the rally, Trump also said that he came to Michigan to prevent a "jihadist, a member of the "Muslim Brotherhood"" from becoming a senator. According to the president, Democrats will allow people who pose a threat to national security to come to power.

Sharp reactions before the elections on November 3

The remarks also sparked criticism among former Trump allies. Bishara Bahbah, who is the founder of the organization "Arab Americans for Trump", said that the president's words were "out of bounds" and racist. The organization is now called Arab Americans for Peace.

Senator Bernie Sanders said at a rally in Grand Rapids that Republicans are using Islamophobia because they don't have answers to the issues that affect working Americans.

"They have nothing to say about the real issues and can only sow hatred and division," Sanders said.

The race between El-Sayed and Rogers is for the seat of retiring Democrat Gary Peters. The election is on November 3, and the result in Michigan could be significant for control of the Senate. Former President Barack Obama held a rally in the state in support of Democrats the day before Trump's appearance.

Sources: apnews.com, washingtonpost.com, internazionale.it