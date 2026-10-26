Drones attacked Voronezh, there are fires in factories

Drones attacked the Russian city of Voronezh on the night of October 26, with fires breaking out at several industrial enterprises. Among the sites targeted were the Voronezhsintezkauchuk plant and the Voronezh Aircraft Joint Stock Company, known as VASO.

„Voronezhsintezkauchuk“ is part of the Russian group „SIBUR“ and produces synthetic rubbers and polymer materials. VASO is part of the „Il“ to the United Aircraft Corporation of Russia, participates in the production of Il-96 aircraft and manufactures aviation components.

Fires and damage in various parts of the city

The governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, confirmed the fires at several industrial enterprises, but did not name the specific sites. According to him, the outbreaks were contained “without significant consequences“. He also reported fires in a business center, a residential building, two villa complexes, a school stadium and a garage cooperative.

Damage to facades and windows was found in almost all areas of Voronezh. According to the independent Russian publication ASTRA, a drone fell into the business center “Gallery Chizhova“. The media also reported explosions near residential buildings, as well as at least ten cars burning in a parking lot.

The Kyiv Independent noted that the extent of the damage could not be independently confirmed, and that it was not clear whether all the explosions near residential buildings were caused by direct hits or by falling debris. At the time of the first reports, there were no confirmed casualties.

Russia reports downed drones

Alexander Gusev said that Russian air defenses had shot down more than 70 drones over Voronezh. According to him, the total number of drones destroyed over the city and several districts of the region is 113.

The Ukrainian authorities have not claimed responsibility for the attack in the statements published at that time. Voronezh region borders Ukraine and has been the target of drone attacks in recent years, which Ukrainian officials say are aimed at Russian military and industrial infrastructure.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, kyivindependent.com