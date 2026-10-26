Robots instead of soldiers? The Ukrainian Armed Forces have built a unique logistics corridor near Kupyansk

Near Kupyansk, the Orion unit of the National Guard of Ukraine has created a robotic corridor for supplying positions near the frontline. In a month, 85 missions were carried out using ground robotic platforms, during which 30,257 kilograms of cargo were delivered.

The unit states that 99.57% of the operations were successful. The platforms are used to transport ammunition and other materials, with the aim of reducing the need to move trucks and soldiers through areas monitored by Russian forces.

The robot was also used for evacuation

“We have broken the stereotype that supplying the army requires columns of trucks and hundreds of soldiers under aimed fire. Our robotic complexes are the silent blood of the front“, says the officer of the Orion headquarters management group Vladislav Zolotarev.

One of the operations was carried out in September, when a soldier on the position suffered a complication of a stomach ulcer. According to the unit, he had internal bleeding and could not wait to be evacuated from the area.

The command sent a robotic platform that evacuated the serviceman and delivered him to a medical team. The case is cited as an example of the use of ground complexes not only for logistics, but also for removing people from dangerous areas.

Russian forces are looking for the platforms

„Orion“ claims that Russian forces have begun to purposefully pursue the robotic machines. According to the unit, specialized aerial reconnaissance teams and strike drones that monitor ground supply routes are operating against them.

„The enemy pursues our equipment more fiercely than armored vehicles because he understands that the robots make his tactics of attrition meaningless. "However, we analyze each of its steps and carry out the tasks without risk to people," Zolotarev said.

The development of robotic logistics is taking place against the backdrop of heavy fighting in the Kupyansk region. Earlier, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War pointed out that the operations of Ukrainian forces limit the ability of Russian units to use tactics of penetrating the city from the north, including due to the high concentration of drones.

A Ukrainian serviceman with the call sign "Alex" said that Russian forces have found ways to counter the "Hornet" attack drones used to disrupt logistics. According to him, this has opened up the possibility of wider use of other Ukrainian robotic and unmanned systems.

Sources: unian.net