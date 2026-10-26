Russia cools peace hopes: talks do not stop military action

The planned trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States will not limit the military actions of the countries, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He made the statement in response to a question about the Ukrainian attack on the Voronezh region.

According to him, Russia and Ukraine continue to strike each other despite the decision to resume talks. The new round of talks is planned for about two weeks, with possible locations being Abu Dhabi or Switzerland.

Moscow does not link the talks to a cessation of strikes

„The decision to resume the trilateral talks does not imply any restrictions on military action“, said Dmitry Peskov.

The Kremlin spokesman said that the Russian armed forces would continue military action and strikes on the Ukrainian military complex. Peskov also said that strikes were also being carried out on objects used for military purposes.

„Our armed forces are continuing the special military operation, continuing to carry out massive and successive strikes on the military complex of Ukraine, on military and military-purpose objects“, he said.

Thus, the Kremlin is placing the upcoming diplomatic contacts and military action in separate frames. Peskov's statement follows that Moscow does not consider the negotiations themselves as a commitment to stop or limit the strikes.

Russia allows a humanitarian truce in Oleshki

However, Peskov announced Russia's readiness to participate in additional humanitarian truces. He commented on an agreement for Oleshki - a town in southern Ukraine that is under Russian control.

The truce in Oleshki is due to come into effect the day after the Kremlin spokesman's statement. It is related to the delivery of humanitarian aid and preparations for the evacuation of civilians via a designated safe route.

„Of course, we can set a precedent for humanitarian purposes“, said Peskov.

He added that Moscow highly appreciates the efforts of American negotiators, „and in particular those of Melania Trump“. The US First Lady is involved in efforts to achieve a local ceasefire in Oleshki.

The next round of talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US is expected to be scheduled for early or mid-next month. It has not yet been definitively confirmed whether the meeting will be held in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com