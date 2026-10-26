Kiev: Russia must stop attacks to reach serious negotiations

Serious negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are possible only if Moscow stops its attacks. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha in response to statements by the aide to the Russian president, Yuriy Ushakov.

“As long as Russia believes that it can achieve the goals of its invasion by putting pressure on Ukraine to surrender, it will not be ready for serious negotiations“, Sibikha said.

According to him, Russia's goals have not been achieved on the battlefield. The Ukrainian minister also said that the war cannot be ended by suppressing Ukrainian resistance, but only by stopping Russian attacks.

Moscow points to talks after November 4

“Maintaining and intensifying pressure on Russia remains crucial to ending this war. "Peace through force" is the only working strategy. However, this force should be directed against the aggressor, not against the defending country, Andriy Sibikha said.

His statement followed words from Yuri Ushakov that Europe's position prevents the United States from imposing a peace agreement on Ukraine.

Following the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff on October 21, Moscow was reported to be ready to resume trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. Ushakov pointed to Abu Dhabi as a possible venue for the new round.

On October 25, the Russian presidential aide said that Russia was ready to resume talks after November 4. However, he did not specify a final date, and statements about the possible place and time remain linked to a future agreement between the parties.

Thus, Kiev sets the cessation of Russian attacks as a condition for a genuine diplomatic process, while Moscow talks about restoring the trilateral format without a confirmed schedule for the meeting.

Sources: news.bg, eurointegration.com.ua, pan.bg