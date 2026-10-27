Russian strikes on Kiev and Kharkiv: 3 dead, 14 injured

Three people have been killed and 14 injured in Russian strikes on Kiev and Kharkiv. In the capital, an area near a metro station was hit, medical facilities and a dormitory were damaged, and residential and other civilian objects were destroyed in Kharkiv. Meanwhile, Konotop in Sumy region remains without electricity for a fourth day after attacks on energy infrastructure.

One dead, 10 injured in Kiev

The ballistic attack on Kiev took place on the evening of October 26. One person was killed and 10 were injured, most of the injured were students from a dormitory at a higher education institution. The dormitory in the Desnyansky district was damaged, and a blow was also registered near a metro station.

Two medical facilities were affected in the Dniprovsky district. In one, the blast wave broke the windows of the intensive care unit, and in the other, the windows of two wards were damaged. Patients and medical staff were not injured. Among the injured were a paramedic and a technician from an emergency team who arrived at the scene.

The “Auchan“ hypermarket in the “Prospekt“ shopping complex near the “Chernigivska“ metro station was also damaged. The company said that no employees or customers were injured in the attack. The store will remain closed until the damage assessment and necessary restoration work is completed.

Two killed in strike on Kharkiv

A Russian strike on the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv at around 6:00 p.m. on October 26 killed two men and wounded four others. Apartment and private houses, cars, garages and a kindergarten were damaged, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov and Regional Governor Oleg Sinegubov said.

“There are already two dead and four injured as a result of the strikes on the Novobavarsky district,“ Terekhov said. The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office previously reported that a "Tornado-S" multiple launch rocket system was used.

Konotop remains without electricity and gas

Konotop has been without electricity since the night of October 24, when drones hit energy facilities, a school and private homes. A large part of the city has also been left without gas. The hospital is running on generators, and water supply is limited to two intervals per day.

“Unfortunately, there are no forecasts for electricity“, said Mayor Artyom Semenikhin. From “Sumioblenergo“ indicate that emergency teams are working continuously to eliminate the consequences, but the deadlines depend on the security situation and the ability to reach the damaged objects.

Sources: pravda.com.ua