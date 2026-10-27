Man charged with sending letters to congressmen with powder, Trump offers $1 million for election fraud tips

An Illinois man has been charged with sending letters containing a white powder to four congressional offices in the Chicago area. Federal authorities have determined that the substance was not dangerous, but the recipients did not open the envelopes because they feared they might contain anthrax.

Matthew Inglesby of Quincy was arrested on October 25 after a search of his home. The Central Illinois District Attorney's Office charges him with sending threatening messages by mail and submitting false information or fabrication. A detention hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28 in federal court in Springfield.

The envelopes contained salt

According to the lawsuit, the letters were sent from Springfield on Oct. 19. Three envelopes were received at the House of Representatives offices on Oct. 21, and two days later, a letter was found addressed to a senator. One of the envelopes contained a note that read “HAH, enjoy your gift“.

In an interview with FBI agents, Inglesby said he used salt. According to the lawsuit, he knew that recipients might mistake the white powder for anthrax and take it as a threat. Federal prosecutors say the defendant claimed he was joking but understood how sending the envelopes would be perceived.

The investigation began after an anonymous tip on October 16. When searching his home, authorities also found a fifth envelope addressed to a congressman's office in Washington.

The federal Department of Justice lists Inglesby as 36 years old, while the Associated Press and Roll Call list him as 37. The discrepancy does not change the charges against him. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Trump promises reward for election fraud tips

Against this backdrop, President Donald Trump announced a $1 million reward for anyone who files a tip about election fraud that leads to an arrest and conviction. He said the proposal applies to both past elections and the 2026 midterm elections.

“Anyone who reports election fraud in past elections or the upcoming 2026 midterm elections will receive $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of the fraudsters,“ Trump wrote.

The White House did not explain where the funds would come from, how reports would be submitted, or who would decide whether a case qualifies for the reward. It did not cite specific examples of election fraud that have led to the payment of such a reward.

The announcement came less than two weeks before the U.S. midterm elections. It is separate from a previously announced program under which Trump said whistleblowers of proven fraud could receive a percentage of funds recovered from the state.

Sources: apnews.com, abcnews.com, rollcall.com