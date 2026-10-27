Iran sends Araghchi, Bovar to Moscow gas summit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will lead the country's delegation to the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), to be held on October 27 in Moscow. It will include Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Acting Oil Minister Hamid Bovar.

This was stated by Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali in a comment to TASS before the forum. According to him, the participation of a high-ranking Iranian delegation is a strategic move to strengthen Tehran's energy diplomacy.

The forum brings together major gas exporters

„The summit is taking place at a time when the market architecture is under pressure from unilateral Western measures. In this context, the GECF serves as a stable legal and structural mechanism to protect the sovereign rights of countries over their natural resources,“ wrote Jalali.

According to the ambassador, the member states and observers in the forum hold a combined 70% of the world's proven gas reserves. They account for 38% of global market gas production, 42% of natural gas exports and 47% of LNG exports.

“Cooperation between member states and observers, which together hold 70% of the world's proven gas reserves, is fundamental to sustainable energy security at the macro level,“ said Jalali.

GECF brings together 12 member states, including Iran, Russia, Qatar, Algeria, Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. The forum discusses gas market developments, security of supply, LNG exports and opportunities for coordination between producers.

Ministerial meeting precedes leadership forum

The GECF ministerial meeting was held in Moscow on 26 October, a day before the talks of the heads of state and government. Hamid Bovar traveled to the Russian capital to participate in the ministerial meeting and to accompany Pezeshkian.

Russia had expected the Iranian president to be present. This was confirmed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after his talks with Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on October 19.

At the meeting in Moscow, Pezeshkian will present Iran's positions on the development of the gas market and energy security. Bilateral contacts with Russian representatives are also planned as part of the visit.

Sources: tass.com, mesghalapp.com, presstv.co.uk