Russia announces strikes on Kiev, Southern Bridge hit

Russian forces have struck military enterprises and transport infrastructure in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry announced. According to the ministry, the attack was carried out with high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Moscow claims that enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine related to the production and storage of long- and medium-range cruise missiles and drones were hit. The Russian report also mentions a logistics center in the Kharkiv region and naval vessels used by the Ukrainian armed forces.

Southern Bridge Hit

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack hit the Southern Bridge over the Dnieper River, one of the main transport links in the Ukrainian capital.

“The metro infrastructure on the bridge was destroyed,“ Klitschko said. According to him, one person was killed and 14 were injured in the strike on Kiev. Most of the injured were students from a dormitory at one of the city's universities. The mayor also reported damage to hospitals.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported more than 10 ballistic missile strikes. The data on the hit Russian targets in Kiev and the Kharkiv region were reported by the Russian military department, without providing additional independent details on the damage caused.

Reports of attacks also in Russia

The Moscow-appointed head of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, reported a Ukrainian drone attack on a passenger bus. According to him, one person was killed and 30 were injured in the attack.

The Russian city of Bryansk also reported a victim and injuries after an attack with a drone. The governor of the Bryansk region, Yegor Kovalchuk, announced that one person was killed and six were injured.

Sources: bta.bg