US deploys USS Colorado off Western Australia

The US has designated the nuclear attack submarine USS Colorado as its first submarine to join the Western Australia-based rotational force. The Virginia-class submarine is due to begin its rotation at HMAS Stirling in late 2027.

The 115-metre-long USS Colorado is armed with surface-to-air missiles and advanced torpedoes. It will be part of Submarine Rotational Force-West – formation created within the framework of the AUKUS defense partnership between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Up to five submarines will rotate at the base

HMAS Stirling is planned to receive up to five nuclear attack submarines on a rotational basis - four American and one British. They will not be permanently based in Australia, but will pass through the facility according to an agreed schedule. The Australian Submarine Agency states that the rotational presence should accelerate the country's preparation to operate, maintain and regulate its own fleet of nuclear submarines.

The three countries define the deployment of the USS Colorado as an important stage in building a common deterrent potential in the Pacific. AUKUS was created against the backdrop of China's growing military presence in the region and envisages expanding military and technological cooperation between allies.

Australia does not allow permanent foreign military bases on its territory. However, the country has been hosting US military personnel for joint exercises, including marines in Darwin, and HMAS Stirling is gradually preparing for more complex maintenance activities on nuclear submarines.

„Everything is going according to plan“

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles described the rotational force as the first “really big stage“ of the implementation of AUKUS. „Everything is going according to plan“, he said. He said US military personnel were already at HMAS Stirling preparing the site.

The rotations will be important not only for the presence of allied submarines in the region. Australian sailors will be able to gain practical experience on American and British submarines, and local specialists will be involved in their maintenance. This is part of the preparation for future Australian nuclear submarines, which the country plans to put into service in the coming decades.

Government forecasts estimate the total cost of the AUKUS nuclear submarine program at up to $235 billion over 30 years. The start of the USS Colorado rotation in late 2027 will be the first concrete step towards the permanent build-up of this capability.

Sources: afp.com, news.bg