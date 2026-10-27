Voter turnout in Israel reaches 16.68%

Voter turnout in Israel's parliamentary elections reached 16.68% three hours after the polling stations opened. Over 1.2 million people have voted so far, the Central Election Commission announced.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. local time. The data was announced by the director of the commission, Dean Livne.

Highest turnout for this stage since 1981.

“Over 1.2 million Israelis have exercised their right to vote“, said Dean Livne.

The reported indicator is the highest measured at this stage of election day in Israel since 1981. Then, the turnout three hours after the opening of the sections was 17%.

The difference between the current 16.68% and the 1981 level is 0.32 percentage points. The figures are provisional and do not represent the final turnout for the elections.

Agence France-Presse assesses the high turnout as a sign that many Israeli citizens perceive the parliamentary vote as decisive for the future of the country.

Sources: bta.bg