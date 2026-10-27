Netanyahu requests extension of election day, his opponents sound the alarm

The “Likud“ party of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested an extension of the working hours of the polling stations on the day of the parliamentary elections. The formation's goal is to mobilize its voters in the contested race.

“We have submitted a request to extend the working hours of the polling stations! Vote only for “Likud“,“ the party wrote on Telegram.

Most polling stations in Israel opened at 08:00 local time, and are scheduled to close at 23:00. From “Likud“ did not publicly indicate an extraordinary circumstance that would necessitate a change to the set schedule.

„Yashar“ rejected the request

The „Yashar“ party of Netanyahu's main rival Gadi Eizenkot opposed the proposal. The party said that no extraordinary circumstances had arisen that would justify extending election day.

„There were no extraordinary circumstances that would justify granting this request.“

According to „Yashar“, the move was clearly intended to pave the way for subsequent allegations questioning the integrity of the elections. The party warned that this could challenge the legitimacy of the vote.

Eizenkot's party also said that the request supports the claims that Netanyahu spread at the beginning of the election day. The position is part of a sharp political exchange between “Likud“ and “Yashar“, which are among the main participants in the parliamentary race.

Election Day remains at the center of the dispute

The request to extend the working hours has put the organization of the vote at the center of the political conflict. For “Likud“, the additional time would allow more supporters to exercise their right to vote. “Yashar“ however, sees the initiative as an action that could cast doubt on the electoral process even before the results are announced.

So far, the two parties have presented opposing explanations for the meaning of the request. “Likud“ links it to the mobilization of its voters, while “Yashar“ warns of possible political claims against the legitimacy of the vote.

Sources: bta.bg