Fire breaks out near metallurgical plant after attack in Lipetsk

A fire has broken out in the area of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant in the Russian city of Lipetsk after an attack reported on the evening of October 27. Monitoring channels report reactive air targets over the city and attempts by air defense to shoot them down.

Ukrainska Pravda quotes the monitoring channel Exilenova+, according to which a fire was registered in the area of NLMK “as a result of the work of air defense or the fall of an object“. The same channel also reports sounds of explosions, as well as activity by Russian air defense.

The fire is in the NLMK area

In published videos, explosions can be heard and attempts to intercept air targets are visible. The footage shows a fire and thick smoke in the industrial zone of Lipetsk.

Currently, reports about the cause of the fire are based on data from monitoring channels. They indicate the operation of air defense or the fall of an aerial object as possible causes. The publication does not provide data on victims, injuries or the amount of material damage.

The plant was also attacked in 2024.

The Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant was already the target of an attack by Ukrainian drones in 2024. The new fire was registered against the backdrop of reports of a massive attack on Lipetsk that began on the evening of October 27.

No additional details were published about the affected production facilities or the consequences of the fire.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, rbc.ua