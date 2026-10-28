The telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has caused disagreements among Ukraine's European allies. The British newspaper The Daily Telegraph assessed the initiative as an action that has “driven a wedge“ between the countries supporting Kiev.

The conversation took place on October 27 in Helsinki and lasted about 90 minutes. According to official data, Stubb and Støre discussed with Putin the war against Ukraine, diplomatic efforts to end it and preparations for future talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi in November. After the contact with the Russian leader, the two also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“This was a direct and meaningful conversation. We are neighbors of Russia, and the outcome of this war will have a direct impact on our and European security“, said Stubb. Støre pointed out that the war carries enormous human and material costs and that the conversation emphasized the need for de-escalation actions.

Criticism from Denmark and Sweden

However, the initiative has drawn criticism from other Nordic countries. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that the conversation was not coordinated with other European countries and called on Europe to maintain its unity, instead of individual countries acting independently. According to Finnish public broadcaster Yle, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also stated that he had not been informed in advance.

Störe rejected the accusation that Finland and Norway had acted unilaterally. He said that the allies had been informed in advance. The Finnish side also stated that the conversation had been prepared in coordination with Ukraine and the United States. At the same time, the Norwegian government specified that Stubb and Störe spoke as leaders of their own countries, and not as representatives of Europe as a whole.

Assessment of the diplomatic effect

In an interview with the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, Tuomas Forsberg, a professor of international relations at the University of Tampere, described the conversation as a diplomatic victory for Putin. According to this assessment, the Russian president has been given direct contact with European leaders who support Ukraine, without Moscow making a public commitment to an end to the fighting.

The differences surrounding the call also show its other effect. While Stubb and Støre present the initiative as an attempt to convey a direct message to end the war, their critics see it as a sign that European countries still do not have a unified role in the future peace process. It is this contradiction that underlies the assessment of The Daily Telegraph that the contact has deepened the division among Ukraine's allies.

The next important stage is the planned talks in Abu Dhabi in November. So far, it has been confirmed that representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United States should participate, while the form of European participation remains a subject of political disagreement.

Sources: yle.fi, investing.com, apnews.com