Lubinets with serious accusations: Russia tortures captured Ukrainian journalists

Russia is holding captured Ukrainian journalists in inhumane conditions and is subjecting them to torture. This was stated by the Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Lubinets during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Committee, which is investigating Russia's crimes against the media.

According to him, some of the journalists are being harassed and in conditions that can seriously worsen their health. Lubinets emphasized that this is his assessment based on the information received, and also allowed for the possibility of even more serious consequences.

„The Russians are not releasing the journalists by chance, because for them they are not just witnesses to their crimes. These are people who can professionally describe, show and document them“, said Dmytro Lubinets.

The Ombudsman said that in his opinion, similar conditions apply to all captured media representatives. The data is established through interrogations of people who have already been released from captivity.

Journalists are among the most difficult categories to return

Lubinets identified media workers as one of the most difficult categories to return. He did not specify a specific number of detained journalists, nor did he name individual individuals in his statement.

According to him, the developed model for a local ceasefire in the Oleshki region could create an additional mechanism for the release of civilians detained in Russian prisons. “We have developed proposals. But we will see how the Russian side will react with the assistance of the American“, said the ombudsman.

Ceasefire for humanitarian operation in Oleshki

A ceasefire regime has been introduced in the Oleshki region since the night of October 27 to conduct a humanitarian operation and evacuate civilians. According to Ukrinform, the regime of silence is scheduled to last until 22:59 on November 1.

Lubinets linked this agreement to the hope of finding an additional way to release civilians from Russian detention centers. He did not report whether a specific agreement has been reached at the moment on the return of captured journalists.

Sources: ukrinform.ua