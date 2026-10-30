Russian attacks kill one in Kiev, leave Dnipro without power

One person was killed in a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kiev on the evening of October 29. Debris from a missile fell into the yard of a residential complex in the Dnipro district, where a residential building and cars were damaged. Part of a shop was also destroyed, and the fire that broke out has been localized.

Warehouse buildings caught fire in the Darnytsky district. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Kyiv City Military Administration, emergency services have been sent to several locations in the capital. Klitschko urged residents to stay in shelters while the ballistic missile attack continues.

„There are explosions in the capital. The city is under ballistic missile attack. Take cover,” Vitali Klitschko said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration later reported one person dead as a result of the missile strike. The published information did not specify the number of injured.

Over 350,000 subscribers without electricity in Dnipro

New Russian strikes left over 350,000 subscribers in Dnipro and nearby settlements without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Alexander Gandzha.

„The enemy once again attacked Dnipro during the day. According to preliminary data, over 350,000 subscribers in the city and nearby settlements were left without electricity“, Gandzha said.

Energy workers are working to restore power supply. Water supply and sewage pumping stations have been switched to backup power from generators to continue operating despite the outages.

DTEK reported that part of Dnipro and surrounding areas were left without electricity after an attack on main power lines. The available information does not indicate a deadline for the full restoration of power.

Sources: pravda.com.ua