Latvia to chair Security Council for first time

Latvia will take over the presidency of the UN Security Council on 1 November 2026 for the first time in its history. Riga will lead the body's work for a month, including formal meetings and closed consultations among the 15 members.

The schedule of presidencies is determined alphabetically and changes every calendar month. After Latvia in December, the rotating presidency will be taken over by Liberia, the UN schedule shows.

Ukraine remains a top priority

Among Latvia's main topics will be the war in Ukraine. The country is a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the 2026-2027 term, having been elected on 3 June 2025 with 178 votes out of 188 participating states. This is Latvia's first participation in the Security Council.

“We are doing everything possible to keep Russia's war in Ukraine high on the Security Council's agenda, to prevent the normalization of Russian aggression, and to explain to the international community Russia's imperial goals and global consequences“, said Latvian Ambassador to the UN Sanita Pavlute-Deslandes.

According to data cited by the Latvian agency LETA, in 2026 Latvia and its European allies convened 16 official meetings of the Council dedicated to Ukraine. Almost all of them were held at the request of Kiev.

Focus on technology and security

Latvia intends to put on the agenda issues related to new technologies, cyber threats and disinformation generated with the help of artificial intelligence.

About 90% of the Council's work is related to pre-planned meetings on recurring topics, including peacekeeping missions and sanctions regimes. However, the presiding country can propose one or two meetings on issues it considers particularly important. Latvia plans to use this opportunity to prioritize its own priorities.

Election of the country as a member of the Council has been a long-standing goal of Latvian foreign policy. The candidacy was submitted back in 2011, and Riga's mandate in the body will last until December 31, 2027.

Sources: en.bb.lv, newsukraine.rbc.ua