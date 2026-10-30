Oleshki: Russian military threat lurks behind humanitarian mission

The humanitarian operation in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshki continues under a local ceasefire, but Kiev warns that the mission could be used for propaganda purposes. Between 1,700 and 2,000 civilians remain in the town, including many elderly people, people with disabilities and about 50 children. Around 1,000 residents have expressed a desire to be evacuated.

Oleski is located on the left bank of the Dnieper, opposite Ukrainian-controlled Kherson. The city has been under Russian occupation since the start of a full-scale invasion in February 2022. For months, residents have faced food and medicine shortages, shelling, and limited access to basic services.

Ceasefire allows for demining of routes

Russia and Ukraine began a local ceasefire on October 27 to deliver humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of willing civilians. The agreement was brokered by US First Lady Melania Trump. It was originally scheduled to begin on October 29, but was pulled back two days later.

On October 29, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubynets announced that the routes to Oleshki had been demined. They said the aid convoy was ready to head to the city hospital, and residents who wanted to leave would be able to do so within a set time window. The Associated Press reported that the aid was expected to arrive as the ceasefire entered its third day.

Kiev warns of scripted interviews

Ukrainian authorities fear that Russia could turn the evacuation into a media operation. Ukrainian officials say a Russian structure has prepared a series of interviews in which residents would accuse Ukrainian forces of constant shelling. "Residents will be forced to say on camera that they are happy, fed and grateful to the Russian occupiers," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the mission was aimed at providing aid to civilians, accusing Ukraine of sabotaging the talks and causing a humanitarian catastrophe. Kiev, in turn, accuses Moscow of using the stranded residents as "human shields."

Additional tension has been created by the decision to have four journalists from the American television channel Newsmax cover the operation. Melania Trump presented them as independent observers, but the Ukrainian side has questioned the impartiality of the selected media team.

It remains unclear where the evacuees will be taken

Ukrainian representatives have insisted that their delegation be present in Oleshki. Residents fear that Russian authorities may identify people with pro-Ukrainian positions or ties to the Ukrainian army. Some also fear that they will not be able to reach territory under Kiev's control.

“This is our biggest concern”, said Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, deputy governor of the Kherson region. He warned that after the ceasefire ended on November 1, Russian forces could intensify their shelling of Kherson and have used the pause to deliver ammunition and strengthen their units.

Russia and Ukraine have said that civilians will be given the choice of evacuating to Russian or Ukrainian territory. The practical implementation of this commitment, as well as the way in which residents will be protected from pressure and propaganda use, remain the main unknowns surrounding the mission.

Sources: lemonde.fr, apnews.com, investing.com