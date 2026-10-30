Historic moment for Latvia: first time chairing UN Security Council

Latvia will take over the presidency of the UN Security Council in November for the first time in its history. Among the country's main priorities will be the war in Ukraine, as well as the challenges and opportunities associated with new technologies.

Latvia's permanent representative to the UN Sanita Pavluta-Deslande said that the presidency is the moment when the role of the country at the head of the Council becomes most visible. According to her, the mandate will give Riga the opportunity not only to defend its interests and values, but also to demonstrate a responsible position on international issues.

Ukraine remains at the center of the agenda

Pavluta-Deslande pointed out that participation in the Security Council has reinforced Latvia's understanding that independence and freedom must be defended every day. She identified strengthening the country's security as a primary goal, including through support for Ukraine.

„We are doing everything possible to ensure that Russia's war against Ukraine remains the focus of the Security Council's attention in order to prevent the normalization of Russian aggression, to counter Russian propaganda and lies, and to explain to the international community Russia's imperialist goals and their global consequences“, said Sanita Pavluta-Deslande.

According to data cited by Ukrinform, in 2026 the Security Council held 16 official meetings dedicated to Ukraine. Almost all of them were convened by Latvia jointly with European allies at the request of Kiev.

Possibility for special meetings

About 90% of the Security Council's agenda consists of cyclical, mandatory and regular meetings. However, the country holding the presidency may include one or two special sessions dedicated to a topic it considers particularly important.

Latvia intends to use this opportunity to address its national priorities. The country is a non-permanent member of the Security Council for a term of office from 2026 to 2027, having been elected by the UN General Assembly on 3 June 2025.

The presidency of the Security Council rotates every month among its members in alphabetical order of their English names. After Latvia, Liberia will take over in December.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, baltictimes.com