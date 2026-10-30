Will there be a direct Putin-Zelensky conversation? Kremlin with a new statement

Vladimir Putin is ready to talk to Volodymyr Zelensky if the Ukrainian president calls him. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in response to a question about whether the Russian head of state would accept such a conversation.

„And he will pick up the phone. He is open to dialogue with everyone“, said Peskov.

However, the Kremlin spokesman specified that there has been no such contact at the moment. When asked whether Zelensky has already contacted Putin, Peskov replied: „No one has called yet“.

No date for the conversation has been announced

It is not clear from the statement whether a telephone conversation between the two presidents is planned. No specific conditions or deadlines for possible contact were specified.

Peskov presented Moscow's position as readiness for dialogue, but did not report any initiative from the Ukrainian side. Thus, the possible conversation remains tied to a future call from Zelensky, about which there is no confirmed information.

Moscow talks about a long-term settlement

Earlier, Peskov said that Russia wants to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine. According to him, this requires a long-term peaceful settlement, not just a deal.

He did not specify what specific steps such a settlement would include. In his current statement, Peskov limited himself to clarifying that Putin is open to talking if he is asked.

Sources: 360.ru, interfax.ru