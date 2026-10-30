Ukrainian delegation enters occupied Oleshki: evacuation of civilians begins

A Ukrainian delegation has safely arrived in Oleshki, Kherson region, where the evacuation of civilians and the distribution of humanitarian aid have begun. The city is temporarily occupied.

This was announced by David Arakhamia, chairman of the parliamentary group “Servant of the People“. “The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshki. The evacuation and distribution of humanitarian aid have begun. The regime of silence continues. Details later“, he said, quoted by „Ukrinform“.

The evacuation is being carried out under a regime of silence

The operation is being carried out within the framework of an agreed regime of silence, which should ensure access to the city and the safe evacuation of people wishing to leave the area. Along with the evacuation of residents, products and other urgently needed materials are being delivered.

At the moment, no data has been announced on how many people have been evacuated from Oleshki. From Arakhamia's words it is clear that the evacuation is already underway, but additional information on the number of evacuees, the route and the next stages of the mission is expected later.

The Ukrainian delegation will monitor the conduct of the humanitarian operation on the ground. The main tasks are to distribute aid to the remaining civilians and to ensure the safe departure of those who wish to leave the city.

Sources: ukrinform.ua