Steinmeier urges Xi to reduce trade imbalance

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to seek ways to reduce Germany's trade deficit during a meeting in Beijing. The talks took place on the last day of Steinmeier's four-day state visit to China.

The discussions focused on the imbalance in bilateral trade. Germany's deficit with China was nearly 90 billion euros last year.

„We want to maintain close trade and economic relations with each other. And in such a way that they bring sustainable benefits to both sides,“ Steinmeier said.

The German president described the economic relations between the two countries as extremely dynamic. "With such great dynamics, it is natural that we have to review the framework conditions again and again," he said.

Beijing insists on pragmatic dialogue

Xi Jinping said that China hopes Germany will adhere to a "rational, pragmatic and friendly" policy towards Beijing. He said the European Union should also work with China in this direction.

The Chinese president pointed out that Beijing has always viewed the EU as a partner and has developed its relations with the bloc in a spirit of sincerity and goodwill. According to him, in relations between China and the EU, cooperation should prevail over competition, and consensus - over differences.

“As long as China and the EU maintain a partnership and adhere to dialogue on an equal footing, differences and problems can always be resolved“, Xi said.

Steinmeier also talks with Li Qian

Earlier, the German president met with Chinese Premier Li Qian. Steinmeier expressed confidence that the two countries can overcome their differences on trade. He pointed to China as Germany's largest trading partner and noted the country's rapid development in technology and economy.

Li Qian called the German president a “long-standing and good friend“ of China.

Xi Jinping welcomed Steinmeier with military honors in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, including a 21-gun salute.

Call to protect international order

At the beginning of the talks with Xi, Steinmeier said that China's economic power, technological potential and political influence have grown significantly. He stressed that Germany and China bear responsibility for the international order and for the rules by which countries build their relations.

Steinmeier called on Xi to work with both countries to preserve and strengthen this order. As examples of the pressure on it, he cited the crises and wars in the Middle East, Sudan and Ukraine.

Sources: bta.bg, deutschland.de