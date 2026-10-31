Trump: Protesters in France want to destroy the country

US President Donald Trump said that protesters in France want to destroy the country. He made the remarks at a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, four days before the midterm elections for Congress.

The speech at the Ocean Center convention center was briefly interrupted by a protester who was escorted from the hall. Trump then turned his attention to events in France.

„Look at what's happening in Europe, what's happening in Paris. It's all because of this kind of nonsense. These are the same people," Trump said.

The US president linked the protests to illegal immigration and reiterated that the demonstrators were paid by US financier George Soros.

What's happening in France

„It's about illegal immigration and people like them. They want to destroy the country. But they're not going to destroy this country — that's not going to happen here“, Trump said.

The protests in France began due to dissatisfaction with cuts in school funding and the rising cost of living. On October 24, demonstrations were held in a number of cities, with the French Interior Ministry estimating the total number of participants at around 410,000.

In Paris and other cities, some of the demonstrations escalated into clashes with police. There were reports of objects and fireworks being thrown at officers, tear gas and water cannons, and fires and looting of stores. Nearly 1,000 people were arrested, the Associated Press reported.

French protests in the US campaign

Trump and other Republicans are using footage of the unrest in France in the final days of the midterm election campaign. The president is presenting what is happening in Europe as a warning of what could happen in the United States if immigration controls are relaxed.

The November 3 elections will determine which party controls the House and Senate for the final two years of Trump's term. Republicans are trying to hold on to their majority while Democrats are trying to take it away.

Sources: apnews.com