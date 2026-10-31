Drones hit Kiev, Kharkiv and Sumy

Russian drones attacked Kiev, Kharkiv and Sumy overnight, Ukrainian local authorities reported. The strikes affected critical infrastructure and residential buildings, and power outages and water supply problems were recorded in the Ukrainian capital.

Three hits were recorded on one of the critical infrastructure sites in Kiev, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. According to him, the damage caused a drop in pressure in the water supply system.

„Three hits of unmanned aerial vehicles on one of the capital's critical infrastructure sites. "Because of this, there were problems with the water supply in the city," Klitschko said.

According to the latest information, the water supply in the Obolonsky district has been restored. In the Svyatoshinsky, Podolsky and Shevchenkivsky districts, water is supplied with reduced pressure, while the left bank of Kiev and the Pechersky, Solomensky and Goloseevsky districts remain without water. Emergency work continues.

The impact also damaged the windows of a 14-story apartment building in the Shevchenkivsky district between the sixth and seventh floors. There was no fire in the building. The initial report mentioned parts of three districts without electricity, and the subsequent clarification listed the Obolonsky, Darnytsky, Desnyansky and Podolsky districts.

Three injured in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, a Russian jet drone hit a private residential building in the Osnovyansky district. A fire broke out at the scene and three people were injured, said Mayor Igor Terekhov. According to his information, 10 more residential buildings were damaged.

Terekhov initially reported a hit by a “Shahed“ rocket, but later specified that the target was a private home. Data on the severity of the injuries of the victims were not specified.

Two hits and fires in Sumy

In Sumy, the attack affected the Zarechny district. According to Acting Mayor Artyom Kobzar, at around 11:40 p.m., the city was attacked by two attack drones. Two hits were recorded – in a non-residential building and on the territory of a car wash.

Following the hits, fires broke out, which were extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. Emergency and other competent services worked at the sites of the hits.

Sources: pravda.com.ua