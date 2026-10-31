Russia vetoed a US draft resolution on Western Sahara, and then the US voted against a Russian text to extend the mandate of the UN mission MINURSO. However, the second resolution was not blocked by the US veto, as it received only three votes “in favor“ with one “against“ and 11 abstentions, and did not reach the required majority of nine votes.

Thus, the Security Council did not adopt either of the two competing proposals. MINURSO's mandate expires on October 31, and without an urgent new decision, the mission will be left without a legal basis to continue its operations.

Differences between the two drafts

The American text provided for a one-year extension of the mandate, but at the same time changed the mission's purpose. It would end peacekeeping functions on April 30, 2027, and create a new political mission that would no longer prepare a referendum. The proposal also included wording according to which the autonomy of Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty is the "only feasible solution" for negotiations between the parties.

The Russian draft was significantly shorter and provided for a simple extension of the current mandate of MINURSO until October 31, 2027, without changing the name and functions of the mission. Moscow objected to the Security Council's preliminary support for only the Moroccan autonomy plan.

Washington, Rabat and Polisario positions

“The Security Council cannot automatically predetermine issues related to sovereignty“, said Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.

US Ambassador Mike Walz said the Russian veto blocked “historic steps towards a final end to the 50-year conflict“. He added that Washington would continue to work with UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura and both sides to achieve a lasting peace.

Morocco welcomed the failure to adopt a new mandate for MINURSO and said that the mission's presence, personnel and equipment should end in the coming days. Rabat also said that the issue of Western Sahara should be removed from the Security Council's agenda.

The Polisario Front's representative to the UN, Sidi Omar, thanked Russia for its veto. According to him, the US resolution would undermine the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination and independence.

MINURSO was created in 1991 after a ceasefire between Morocco and the Polisario Front. Its main task is to monitor the ceasefire and help prepare for a referendum on the future status of the territory, which never took place due to disputes over who had the right to vote.

Sources: apnews.com, marketscreener.com