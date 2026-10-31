Nawrocki calls for urgent consultations over crisis in Poland

The President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, is calling for urgent consultations with representatives of parliamentary forces over the crisis around the Constitutional Tribunal. The aim is to stabilize the political situation and constitutional order, announced the head of the presidential cabinet, Paul Szczefernacker.

“In view of the threat to the internal security of the Republic of Poland, I am calling for urgent consultations today with representatives of parliamentary forces in order to stabilize the political situation and restore constitutional order“, said Szczefernacker, who read the statement on the air of the “Republika“ television. The exact time of the meetings was not specified, nor which parliamentary parties would send their representatives.

Crisis escalates over the leadership of the tribunal

Tensions escalated on October 30, when the Constitutional Tribunal's website announced the removal of its president, Bogdan Świnęczkowski, and his deputy. Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska said she was taking over the leadership of the institution, while opponents of the move described it as illegal. Police forces were deployed around the building in central Warsaw, and protesters gathered in front of the tribunal.

Nawrocki cut short his trip to Senegal and returned to Poland. Upon his arrival, he met with the first president of the Supreme Court, Zbigniew Kapiński. The two entered the Constitutional Tribunal building shortly before 1 a.m., the Polish News Agency reported.

The dispute over the new judges continues

The conflict between the presidential institution and the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been developing for months. At its center is the status of judges elected by parliament, but admitted to work after different oath-taking procedures. The presidential office claims that some of them cannot begin work without taking an oath before the head of state. The ruling majority disputes this position.

On October 16, eight judges elected by parliament said that they would take all measures provided for by law to restore the work of the tribunal. Prime Minister Tusk announced that the government would restore legal and constitutional order with the available funds. The Venice Commission recommended that the oath be taken without the physical presence of the president, if he refuses or delays the procedure.

The upcoming consultations will be the first announced political attempt to directly discuss the crisis between the presidency and parliamentary forces after the latest escalation. It has not yet been specified when exactly the meetings will begin and whether representatives of all parliamentary groups will participate in them.

Sources: new.tvrepublika.pl, polskieradio.pl, ndtv.com