Germany expects protests in 34 cities on October 31

Germany is preparing for youth protests in 34 cities scheduled for October 31. Organizers of the “Gen Z regelt“ movement expect more than 160,000 people to join the demonstrations, which will take place against a backdrop of growing dissatisfaction with the high cost of living, cuts in public services and plans for mandatory military service.

Among the main cities where actions have been announced are Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Cologne. An earlier estimate by Agence France-Presse put the number of registered participants at around 150,000 in around 30 cities. The difference in the number of cities and expected demonstrators is due to the subsequent accession of local initiatives to the national call.

What are the demands

The movement is demanding more funds for education, health care and social protection, as well as measures to make life more affordable. Organizers are against compulsory military service and against budget cuts that they say put the burden on young people.

The mobilization is part of a wider wave of youth protests in Europe. Demonstrations in France, Italy and Spain are among the events that influenced the German call. In some of these countries, protests have escalated into clashes, arson and looting, which has increased the attention of the German authorities to the upcoming actions.

“We distinguish ourselves from the “Gen Z regelt“, but not from the students who have legitimate concerns“, says the secretary general of the German Federal Student Conference, Amy Kirchhoff.

Police warn of possible provocations

Organizers emphasize that the protests must be peaceful and that the movement rejects violence. However, German authorities warn that extremist groups may try to use the gatherings for provocations or attacks on the police.

Thousands of police have been mobilized to protect the demonstrations. In some central parts of German cities, shops have reinforced their windows due to fears of riots and looting. Adding to the tension is the fact that the protests coincide with Halloween celebrations.

The Leipzig police say there is currently no information on the planned demonstration in the city that would justify a comparison with the situation in France. However, authorities are warning of possible temporary traffic restrictions and street closures in central areas.

The protests are expected to begin on the afternoon of October 31. Some local organizers warn that times and routes may change at short notice.

Sources: internazionale.it, afp.com, amp.dw.com