Kirill Dmitriev said that “Europe is not doing well“, linking the continent's problems with migration, the incitement of wars, riots and coups d'état. The special representative of the Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund published his comment on the social network X.

“Europe is not doing well: migrants, the incitement of wars, riots and coups d'état. Atone for your sins“, wrote Dmitriev.

His publication was in response to a statement by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk about the crisis surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. Tusk said his government had no choice but to take action against the institution's chairman, Bogdan Świnęczkowski. "Restoring the rule of law is our duty. After years of lawlessness under the 'PiS' (Law and Justice) is a difficult, sometimes painful process that requires decisive action. There is no other way," the Polish prime minister wrote.

According to the Associated Press, information about Świnęczkowski's suspension was published by the Constitutional Tribunal, but the institution's website subsequently became inaccessible. This prevented independent confirmation of the official reasons for the decision. Sky News reported that Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska had suspended Świnczkowski and taken over the court.

Protests and police presence in Warsaw

Protesters gathered outside the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw, calling the government's actions an illegal interference in the court's work. Police said they had detained three people after some of the demonstrators climbed over the fence and threw objects at officials.

President Karol Nawrocki cut short a trip to Senegal and returned to Poland because of the developing institutional crisis. “At a time like this, the president should be in Poland. "I'm canceling my flight to Senegal and returning," he wrote in X.

The dispute over the Constitutional Tribunal is part of a broader conflict between Tusk's pro-European government and the nationalist conservative Law and Justice party. The cabinet accuses Świnczkowski of blocking the appointment of judges chosen by the parliamentary majority. The opposition and representatives of the institution reject the government's actions and define them as an attack on the constitutional order.

Sources: apnews.com, news.sky.com, infobae.com