Saudi Arabia shoots down drone near Riyadh

Saudi air defenses have intercepted and destroyed a “hostile drone“ in the area of the capital Riyadh, the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said.

“Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone in the Riyadh area“, coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said.

He said debris from the downed drone fell to the ground, but there were no injuries.

Increased attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Riyadh-led coalition supports the Yemeni government in its conflict with the Iran-backed Houthis. Attacks on Saudi Arabia have intensified in recent weeks.

The attacks included strikes on Riyadh airport, which resulted in casualties. The attacks have closed the airport for two weeks and several major events have been canceled.

Dispute over missile attacks on holy cities

A day earlier, Turki al-Malki accused the Houthis of firing ballistic missiles towards Mecca and Medina - the two holiest cities for Muslims.

The Houthis have denied the accusation. There is currently no additional information about damage or casualties in the alleged missile attacks.

Sources: bta.bg