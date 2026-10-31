Syria considers joining Mecca Pact

Syria is exploring the possibility of joining the Mecca Pact, a mutual defense alliance that includes Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey. This was stated by Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan al-Shibani during the 22nd edition of the Manama Dialogue in the capital of Bahrain.

„Negotiations are currently underway to explore the possibility of Syria joining the Mecca Pact“, said al-Shibani.

The statement does not mean that Syria has already become a party to the agreement. It shows that Damascus is discussing possible participation in the defense format created in August.

What the pact provides

The Mecca Pact was signed on August 7, 2026 in Mecca by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Its main provision stipulates that an armed attack against one of the parties is considered an attack against all.

The agreement also includes cooperation in the fields of intelligence, counterterrorism, defense industry, technology exchange and military force training. The headquarters of the pact is in Riyadh, and its first secretary general is Pakistani Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.

The possible accession of Syria would expand the membership of the pact beyond the three countries that created it. So far, no deadlines have been announced for the completion of the talks or a decision on Damascus' official membership.

Sources: bta.bg