Russia extends diesel export ban until January 2027

The Russian government has extended until January 31, 2027 the general ban on the export of diesel fuel by manufacturers, while retaining the possibility of exceptions for certain supplies to the world market. The measure is aimed at maintaining the stability of the domestic fuel market.

The corresponding decree has been signed, but has not yet been published, the Russian government said in a statement quoted by TASS. According to the text, the restrictions will not be applied equally to all supplies, and permits for specific suppliers and destinations will be allowed.

Planned exports increase in November

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia plans to export about 2.15 million tons of diesel fuel in November. For October, the expected volume is approximately 510,000 tons.

„Yes, the government decree is currently being prepared. It will extend the ban on diesel fuel supplies until the end of January, and this time there will also be separate exceptions for supplies to the world market“, said Alexander Novak.

Similar exceptions were introduced in October and are also planned for November. Thus, the general ban remains in force, but Russian companies will be able to make certain supplies if the conditions are met.

Attacks on refineries may limit volumes

Novak warned that Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries could reduce the planned quantities of diesel fuel for export. However, he said, the decline will not be significant.

By the end of October, four tankers carrying Russian diesel had set sail from Baltic ports, the deputy prime minister added.

Moscow began easing restrictions this month after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was working with Russian President Vladimir Putin to return Russian diesel to world markets. However, the Russian government is maintaining a general ban until the end of January and leaving exports possible only with certain exceptions.

Sources: bta.bg, tass.com