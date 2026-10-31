FSB: US warned Russia about an attack in Moscow

The Russian Federal Security Service said that it had received information from the US about the preparation of a terrorist act in Moscow. The data was transmitted through established partner channels, and the Russian service took appropriate action.

„Through partner channels, information was received from the US side about the preparation of a terrorist act in Moscow. Appropriate actions are currently being taken“, the FSB statement said.

The US Embassy in Moscow reported that it has information about a credible threat of an incident with multiple victims in the „Tsaritsyno“ museum complex. The US government is coordinating its actions with the Russian authorities.

So far, no alleged perpetrators, specific plan or timeframe for the possible attack have been announced. The FSB did not specify what measures were taken, nor whether any arrests were made in connection with the case. The information was reported by Reuters and TASS.

Sources: bta.bg, streetinsider.com