Eight people, including three children, injured in Pavlograd

Eight people were injured in a Russian strike on Pavlograd in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Ganja announced. Among the injured are three children. Several apartment buildings were damaged.

Initially, three people were reported injured, including a 12-year-old boy. Later, the number of injured increased to eight. All the injured were taken to hospital, where medics are examining them and providing them with the necessary assistance.

„Three children are among the injured. Medics are providing assistance“, Oleksandr Ganja said.

The verified reports do not indicate any deaths in the strike. No further details have been released about the type of weapon used or the extent of damage to residential buildings.

Sources: dsnews.ua, bukvy.org