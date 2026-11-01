Sibiga: Mission in Oleshki could pave way to peace

The humanitarian mission in Russian-occupied Oleshki has ended, and evacuated residents of the town have crossed the Ukrainian border into Chernihiv region. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga said the outcome could become a confidence-building measure and pave the way for further steps in the peace process.

“If fighting can be stopped in one place, it can be stopped everywhere and permanently. Ukraine is ready. We expect the same from Russia,“ said Sibiga.

According to him, the evacuated Ukrainian citizens had spent months in conditions of hunger and isolation under Russian occupation, but were now safe. The minister insisted that those who chose to remain in Oleshki should be given unhindered access to humanitarian aid.

More than 750 people have been evacuated

The exact number of those who left the city has not been officially announced by Ukrainian and Russian officials. However, US First Lady Melania Trump said that the humanitarian convoy managed to safely evacuate more than 750 people.

The Associated Press reported that about 2,000 people remained in Oleshki when the local ceasefire came into effect. They could choose to be evacuated to territory controlled by Ukraine or Russia, or to remain in the city with replenished supplies of food and medical supplies.

Among those rescued is a 94-year-old man, and the youngest evacuee is a child just over a year old. Domestic animals were also taken out along with the civilians.

Kiev thanks the mediators

Sibiga expressed special gratitude to the American side and Melania Trump for the mediation efforts. He also pointed out the contribution of Pope Leo XIV, Ukraine's partners, ministers and representatives of various institutions involved in attempts to overcome the humanitarian crisis.

Separate thanks were paid to Dmytro Lubynets, Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and his team, who coordinated the operation on the ground.

“Ukraine conscientiously fulfilled its part and kept its word“, wrote Szybiga, emphasizing that Kiev had been raising the issue of the situation in Oleshki for months with the international community, including in the UN Security Council.

The next task is to help the remaining residents

The humanitarian mission was carried out after an agreed local cessation of hostilities, which allowed the delivery of food and medicine and the movement of civilians. Representatives of Ukraine and Russia have expressed their readiness to continue work on such operations.

The Ukrainian side insists that access to the remaining ones in Oleshki should not be impeded. According to Sibiga, it is the implementation of these commitments that will show whether what has been achieved in the city can become the basis for broader agreements.

Sources: uatv.ua, apnews.com, en.interfax.com.ua