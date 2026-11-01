Trump portrayed migrants as arsonists of Europe PHOTO

Donald Trump posted an image on Truth Social that depicts Norway, England, Sweden and France as being engulfed in fires, while a man with a torch approaches a door with an American flag. The inscription at the top reads “Wake up, America!“, and under the figure's feet is a mat with the word “Islam“.

The image suggests that Islam is the cause of the destruction in European countries and that the United States is the next target. The publication was made without additional explanatory text.

Trump linked the future of Europe to immigration

The message was published after a series of statements by the US president about the riots in France and the immigration policies of European countries. Trump claims that Europe must tighten control over its borders and change its course, because otherwise it risks losing its identity.

“If you don't solve the immigration problem, there will be nothing left of your country“, Trump said, referring to France. He said that he had also issued similar warnings to Germany and Britain. His remarks came amid protests and violence in France, which the president has largely blamed on mass immigration.

Warning of possible withdrawal from Europe

At a rally on October 19, Trump said that the United States supports Europe, but urged European countries to “find their way“. “If they don't find their way soon, we will have no choice but to leave“, he said. The transcript of the speech was published by Roll Call.

His words were taken as another signal that the American president is ready to reduce Washington's commitment to European security. The Associated Press recalled that Trump has already admitted the possibility of the United States leaving NATO, although the White House has not announced such a decision.

Withdrawing from NATO cannot be done with just a post on the social network. It would require a political and legal procedure in the US, as well as formal notification under the North Atlantic Treaty.

Sources: m24.ru, rollcall.com, apnews.com