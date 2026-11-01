DeepState: Russia advances near Nikolaevka in Donetsk region

Russian troops have advanced near Nikolaevka in Donetsk region, the analytical project DeepState reported when updating the map of the fighting. The project does not indicate the depth of the advance and does not report the capture of the settlement.

“The enemy has advanced near Nikolaevka“, says the brief message from DeepState. The information is for a section in the Kramatorsk region, but it does not contain data on the number of servicemen, the nature of the actions, or a change in control over Nikolaevka itself.

Earlier data on the area

On October 17, the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Kovalov rejected claims that Russian troops control more than half of Nikolaevka. According to him, a small Russian group had infiltrated the southern outskirts of the settlement, against which Ukrainian forces had conducted strike and search operations.

In recent days, DeepState has also reported other changes on the front. On October 28, the project indicated the movement of Russian troops near Vozdvizhevka and Lugovskoye in the Zaporizhzhia region. The new message about Nikolaevka does not contain an assessment of the immediate threat to neighboring settlements or a forecast for further actions.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ua.korrespondent.net, ukrinform.ua