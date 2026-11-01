Riots in Germany: Shops looted in Frankfurt

Shops were broken into and looted in Frankfurt, and Molotov cocktails, stones, bottles and fireworks were thrown at police after a youth protest in the German city. More than 30 people were temporarily detained by late hours, German police said.

The riots broke out in the evening in central Frankfurt, mainly around the Zeil shopping street, after the daytime demonstration ended. Police said: “Several shop windows were smashed in the center. “Molotov cocktails“ were also thrown at the police.“ Citizens were advised to leave the area.

Journalists for the German news agency DPA saw several people break into shops and take away sneakers and other goods. A gun shop was also attacked. Police used water cannons and a helicopter, and two weapons were seized during the operation. Their type was not specified. Injured police officers were also reported.

Clashes also in other German cities

Protests by the “Gen Z regelt“ initiative took place on October 31 in over 30 German cities. Participants demanded more funds for education, lower living costs and spoke out against compulsory military service.

During the day, demonstrations in major cities were generally peaceful. However, tensions later broke out in several places. Bottles, eggs and pirates were thrown in Berlin, while barricades were set on fire in Hamburg and pyrotechnics were used against police. Clashes were also reported in Cologne.

According to data cited by Reuters, police in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin estimated the number of participants in these three cities at around 18,000 people. Organizers had expected approximately 36,000 participants. German authorities warned in advance that extremist groups could try to use the protests for provocations.

Investigating damage and attacks

Frankfurt police are looking for witnesses and video footage of the unrest in the area of the “Hauptwache“ and “Konstablerwache“ squares, “Zeil“ street and neighboring streets. Damage to property, attacks on shops and attacks on police officers are being investigated.

The initiative “Gen Z regelt“ distances itself from the violence that took place after the protests ended, German public broadcaster ARD reported. As of the early hours of November 1, no final figures had been announced on the total number of people detained, injured and the amount of material damage across Germany.

Sources: reuters.com, tagesschau.de, apnews.com