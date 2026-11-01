Iran Damages 26 US Bases in Middle East

Iranian strikes have damaged or destroyed facilities at 26 US military bases and other locations housing US equipment in the Middle East. By the end of August, more than 115 drone or missile attacks claimed by Iran or its allied militias had been recorded, with damage to US equipment estimated at billions of dollars.

Satellite images from several companies show that Iran's strategy initially focused on systems to detect and counter incoming strikes. The attacks then spread to aircraft hangars, warehouses, residential buildings, communications systems, and fuel facilities.

Heaviest damage in Kuwait

American facilities were attacked in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The most strikes were recorded in Kuwait, where the Ali al-Salem base was hit at least 30 times. At least 15 aircraft hangars, numerous warehouses, and 10 buildings near a residential area were damaged or destroyed.

More than 30 facilities were damaged or destroyed at Camp Buring. Among the facilities affected were a gym, a military store, a garage, and a cafeteria. The deadliest known strike on U.S. troops was carried out on March 1 at the port of Shuaiba in Kuwait, where a drone attack killed six people.

Damaged aircraft and radars

An E-3 Sentry surveillance aircraft was damaged in a strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Two aerial refueling aircraft were also hit, according to regional officials. A Congressional Research Service report, updated in October, said 15 U.S. aircraft were damaged at regional bases. Hangars, an early warning radar, and reconnaissance drones were hit at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

Among the first targets were radar systems in Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. One of the radars in Jordan was destroyed. According to the manufacturer “Raytheon“, the US military has only 13 such systems, each costing about half a billion dollars.

Washington admits limited, Pentagon denies weakening

US Central Command declined to specify the extent of the damage, citing operational security. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated that “US forces and bases are well protected and the US military is stronger than ever“.

Meanwhile, two regional officials claim that the US has moved some of the aircraft, air defense systems, communications equipment and other assets out of the Persian Gulf. RAND military analyst Raphael Cohen warns: “This is the environment we will continue to operate in“.

President Donald Trump is considering new strikes on Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, and Tehran has signaled its readiness to retaliate. If hostilities resume, U.S. bases in the region could face new attacks and additional recovery costs.

Sources: apnews.com