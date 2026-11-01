Bolivia declares state of emergency due to El Niño

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency due to the El Niño phenomenon and warned that the country faces simultaneously increasing risks of drought and flooding.

The decision was made in Supreme Decree No. 5759, which provides for the mobilization of financial and human resources to address the consequences of the climate phenomenon during the period 2026-2027. Among the dangers mentioned are frost, hail, forest fires, floods, torrents and river overflows.

“This phenomenon will have very serious consequences with droughts and floods and the cooperation of all institutions will be needed“, said Rodrigo Paz.

In a televised address, the president indicated that 63 communities are already affected by drought, while other areas are preparing for possible flooding. He said the government is taking preventive action instead of waiting for the damage to worsen.

Over 78,000 families affected by drought

According to data from the Vice-Ministry of Civil Protection, quoted by the EFE agency, the drought has already affected 78,217 families in seven of Bolivia's nine departments. The situation is worst in La Paz, Oruro, Potosi, Cochabamba, Chuquisaca, Tarija and Santa Cruz.

The “Fides“ agency reported over 78,000 families affected, citing six departments. The discrepancy is in the number of administrative districts, but both sources confirm the significant scale of the drought.

The problems affect households, agriculture and livestock. Water and feed shortages are already weighing on producers, and with the start of the usual rainy season in November, authorities expect the risk of flooding to increase in other parts of the country.

Authorities mobilize institutions and resources

Paz called for joint action between the government, departments, municipalities, the armed forces, the police and international partners. He said human and financial resources would be used to limit the damage and for a rapid response in affected communities.

Bolivian authorities and local experts use the term “Super El Niño“ for the expected strong manifestation of the phenomenon. It is linked to warming waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and could change rainfall patterns, leading to droughts in some areas and torrential rains in others.

The coming months will show whether flood warnings will materialize with the onset of the rainy season. In the meantime, the decree obliges ministers to organize the implementation of response and coordination measures.

Sources: efe.com, noticiasfides.com, abi.bo