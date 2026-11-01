15-year-old student killed after being bullied in Bronx

A 15-year-old Ghanaian boy was stalked and killed in the Bronx, New York, according to “Al Jazeera“. The student died on his way to school after complaining about being bullied.

The boy had lived in the United States for about a year. He came to the country hoping to find a better life, but became a victim of violence in New York.

Thousands pay tribute

Vigils were held in the wake of the murder, attended by thousands of people. The case has drawn attention to bullying in schools and the dangers that children who are victims of systematic pressure and violence can face.

It is not clear from the published information whether any charges have been filed in the case, suspects have been detained or details of the investigation have been announced by the police. There is also no information on the specific motive or the exact circumstances surrounding the pursuit and murder.

Sources: aljazeera.com