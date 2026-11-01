Iran has purchased Russian Su-35s, will receive them after the war

Iran has purchased Russian Su-35 fighters, but will receive them after the end of the war with the US. This was stated by Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, a representative of the Iranian Armed Forces, in an interview with the Tabnak news portal.

„Iran has purchased Russian Su-35 fighters and expects to receive them after the end of the war with the US“, Akraminia said. According to him, the aircraft were supposed to arrive before the start of hostilities.

Crew training has been completed

The general indicated that all necessary preparatory measures have already been completed. The training of the personnel who are to operate the new aircraft has also been completed.

The statement did not specify the number of fighter jets purchased, the value of the deal, or a specific delivery date. It did not specify when exactly the military operations will end, after which Tehran expects to receive the aircraft.

Tehran expects a stronger air force

Akraminia stated that after the end of the war, the Iranian air force will become more powerful and better equipped. Thus, he linked the future strengthening of the Iranian military aviation with the delivery of the Russian Su-35s.

The statement confirms that the deal is presented by the Iranian side as concluded, but leaves unanswered questions about the exact volume of the order and the deadlines for its implementation. Until the aircraft are received, they cannot be considered part of the operational composition of the Iranian Air Force.

Sources: news.bg, interfax.ru