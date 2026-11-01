Erdogan and Zelensky continue work on grain corridor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to continue work on the grain corridor through the Black Sea. Its aim is to ensure the export of grain from Ukraine.

The agreement was announced after talks between the two presidents in Istanbul. During the joint press conference, Erdogan said that the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Black Sea were discussed in detail. According to him, strikes on civilian ships will not benefit anyone.

Ankara offers mediation

The Turkish president indicated that Ankara is ready to take the necessary steps to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Erdogan said that the escalation in the Black Sea cannot benefit either side.

“Attacks on civilian ships and any actions that increase tension in the Black Sea do not serve anyone's interests“, Erdogan said, quoted by the Anadolu Agency.

He described the strikes on commercial ships as unacceptable from Ankara's point of view and stressed that Turkey is ready to make all possible efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

Zelensky: Safe shipping is needed

Volodymyr Zelensky said that Turkey supports measures that can ensure safe shipping in the Black Sea and normal living conditions.

“Turkey supports measures that can ensure safe shipping in the Black Sea and normal living conditions“, Zelensky told journalists.

Erdogan also announced that during the talks with Zelensky he discussed shipping security. He assured that the dialogue on the topic would continue with both Kiev and Moscow.

Sources: news.bg