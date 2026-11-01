Volodymyr Zelensky: Hundreds of thousands of households in Ukraine are without electricity

Hundreds of thousands of households in Ukraine were left without electricity after Russian strikes on electricity infrastructure overnight. Damage was reported in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky regions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as quoted by Reuters.

Substations, transformers and power lines were affected, he said. The strikes have caused power outages in various parts of the country, with the extent of the damage still being determined.

Six regions partially without power

“The intensity of the strikes is very high, and the Russians are trying to take full advantage of the shortage of ballistic missile interceptors“, Zelensky wrote.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported that six regions were partially without power due to the damage. The situation is most complicated in the Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The ministry's data covers affected areas outside the four regions in which the president specifically identified damaged power infrastructure facilities. This indicates that the outages affected a wider part of the network.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure is regularly targeted by Russian attacks. Damage to substations, transformers and power lines can disrupt power supply to households and settlements, even when the power plants themselves are not affected.

Ukrainian authorities did not specify a deadline for the full restoration of power supply in the affected areas. The duration of the outages will depend on the extent of the damage and the ability of emergency teams to restore the facilities.

Sources: bta.bg