The National Bank of Serbia has revoked the banking license of “Alta Banka“ AD - Belgrade due to a significant deterioration in its financial situation and a risk to depositors. The decision was made after supervisory measures that did not lead to the necessary improvement in liquidity.

“The bank's financial situation has deteriorated significantly“, the Serbian regulator said. According to him, there is a risk of further deterioration of the financial condition or liquidity, which directly threatens the interests of depositors.

Guaranteed deposits are up to 50,000 euros

A court will appoint the Deposit Insurance Agency as the bank's receiver. The agency must ensure the payment of the guaranteed amounts and access to them by depositors within seven working days. Customers will be informed which institution will make the payments and how the remaining claims will be filed.

Payment card operations, domestic and international transaction settlement services, as well as the branch network have been suspended.

Prosecutor's Office is investigating transfers abroad

The Prosecutor's Office for Combating Organized Crime has requested data from the National Bank of Serbia on all outgoing cross-border transactions of “Alta Bank“ from September 27 to the date of preparation of the report.

The Central Bank has provided the available quarterly data until September 20, 2026 and has indicated that the report for the remaining period can be prepared after November 4. An additional request for information on currency transactions and possible outflows of funds from the bank's accounts abroad has also been made.

The Prosecutor's Office has received a signal from the National Bank of Serbia about an alleged crime committed by “Alta Bank“ as a legal entity and by several responsible employees. The Office for Combating Organized Crime must urgently investigate the entire activities of the bank, as well as the actions of officials at the central bank.

The investigation is aimed at possible outflows of funds and money transfers abroad. At this time, there is no publicly announced data on the specific amount of funds or proven guilt of certain individuals.

The bank is linked to Davor Macura's business

“Alta Bank“ is owned by “Alta Group“, controlled by businessman Davor Macura. The conglomerate operates in the hospitality, retail and real estate sectors, and through “Alta Retail“ acquired the “Idea Markets“ chain.

Serbian media link the group's growth to relations with the previous government and point to payment service contracts with state structures and companies, including the Ministry of Interior, “Electric Power of Serbia“, “Air Serbia“ and “Parking Service“.

The license was revoked days after the parliamentary elections on October 25, in which the Serbian Progressive Party lost power after 14 years of rule. Political connections and allegations of transfers abroad are subject to checks, but are not cited by the central bank as a direct reason for the revocation of the license.

Sources: news.bg, n1info.rs, danas.rs