Chinese Communist Party Tightens Control Over Cadres

The Communist Party of China has adopted measures to strengthen internal party discipline and control over officials. They include more intensive training in loyalty to the party, expanded study of party and national history, and monitoring of cadres throughout their careers.

Control over asset declarations will also be tightened. Authorities will investigate cases where family assets and expenses appear to be higher than normal income. The supervision will also cover the business activities of the wives, children and spouses of the children of senior officials.

The decision was adopted at a plenary session in Beijing

The measures are part of a resolution on the party's full and comprehensive self-governance adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee. The session was held in Beijing from October 26 to 29.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, presented a report on the work of the Political Bureau and gave explanations on the draft resolution. The document states: “Strict management of officials is the key to the party's full and comprehensive self-governance.“

According to the Chinese news agency “Xinhua“ The decision provides for stricter rules for the education, selection, appointment, management and supervision of officials. Particular attention is paid to party control, discipline and the fight against corruption.

Control will also cover relatives of cadres

The new regulations expand monitoring beyond the personal declarations of officials. In case of suspicion of a discrepancy between income, property and expenses, checks on the family financial situation will be carried out.

The business activities of relatives of senior cadres will also be monitored. The scope includes wives, children and spouses of their children. China already has rules for declaring such business activities, but now the party announces stricter and permanent supervision over them.

After the plenum, the State Council began discussing the implementation of the decisions. At the next stage, party and state structures must include the requirements for discipline, control and combating corruption in all areas of their work.

The Central Committee also decided that the 21st Congress of the Communist Party of China will be convened in Beijing in the second half of 2027.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com, english.news.cn