Dobrindt promises harsh punishments after Frankfurt riots

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt promised harsh punishments for those involved in the riots and looting in Frankfurt. The violence erupted on Sunday night after a demonstration by the “Gen Z regelt” movement, which is organizing protests in dozens of German cities.

Masked participants smashed shop windows and looted shops in the city center. Police also reported attacks on law enforcement officers, including with Molotov cocktails.

„Those involved in the riots and looting will be identified and held accountable. "This breach of public order must be followed by severe punishments," Dobrindt told the German newspaper “Bild“.

According to the regional public media HR, the police in Frankfurt have temporarily detained more than 30 people. So far, no information has been released about their identities or possible charges. This means that detention in itself does not establish guilt.

The protests began peacefully

The demonstrations were organized by the movement “Gen Z regelt“, whose name means “Generation Z takes matters into its own hands“. The protesters demanded better education and a reduction in the cost of living. Actions were planned in 34 German cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich.

According to “Reuters“ In Frankfurt itself, at least two shops were looted and others were damaged. German authorities have described the demonstrations as largely peaceful, but have warned that extremist groups could use the protests as provocations.

Dobrindt accused "violent left-wing groups and troublemakers from migrant communities" of using the peaceful protests to incite clashes. His statement did not provide details or evidence to support these claims.

New protest planned for November 20

The minister praised the police's actions and said that the increased presence of law enforcement officers had prevented more widespread violence. “Excesses like those in Paris were prevented thanks to our extremely dedicated police force“, said Dobrindt.

“Gen Z regelt“ has distanced itself from the violence that followed the end of some of the demonstrations. A representative of the initiative said that the organizers had no influence on what happened after the protests ended. The movement plans to participate in new demonstrations on November 20.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com, tagesschau.de