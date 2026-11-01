Abdullah Öcalan Moved to New Prison Wing

Abdullah Öcalan has been moved to a newly built wing of the Imrali Island prison where he has been serving a sentence since 1999. The move was confirmed by Mithat Sancar, a MP from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM).

Sancar announced the move in an interview with Media Haber TV, without giving further details. He did not confirm that the new facility offers better conditions, although his statement suggests that this is possible.

Call for Peace Process to Be Speeded Up

According to Sancar, Öcalan's move necessitates faster progress in negotiations. "Moving to the new facility requires accelerating the peace process," he said.

The MP pointed out that the process has been "on pause" for the past two months. According to him, the Turkish government must change its hard line. "The process cannot continue with unilateral expectations and demands," Sancar said.

How the new stage came about

Sancar is among the DEM politicians who regularly visit Öcalan. In February 2025, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) called on the organization to disband and disarm. Three months later, the PKK announced that it would lay down its arms and cease hostilities.

In August, the Turkish parliament approved legislative changes providing for a conditional amnesty for thousands of PKK fighters. The law was subsequently signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Yocalan is among the founders of the PKK, which was established in the 1970s, and continues to be seen by Kurdish representatives as a key figure in the peace process. The conflict between the PKK and the Turkish authorities has been ongoing since 1984 and has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people. The organization is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com